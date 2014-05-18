LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 18 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 16, led by "Godzilla," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Godzilla...............................$ 93.2 million
2 (1) Neighbors..............................$ 26.0 million
3 (2) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 16.8 million
4 (*) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 10.5 million
5 (3) The Other Woman........................$ 6.3 million
6 (4) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 4.4 million
7 (6) Rio 2..................................$ 3.8 million
8 (5) Captain America........................$ 3.8 million
9 (8) Legends of Oz..........................$ 2.0 million
10 (7) Mom's Night Out........................$ 1.9 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 250.6 million
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 172.2 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 118.1 million
Godzilla......................................$ 93.2 million
Neighbors.....................................$ 91.5 million
Heaven Is for Real............................$ 82.2 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 71.7 million
Million Dollar Arm............................$ 10.5 million
Mom's Night Out...............................$ 7.3 million
Legends of Oz.................................$ 6.6 million
"Godzilla" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for
Real" were distributed Sony Corp.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The
Other Woman" and "Rio 2".
Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's
Return."
"Million Dollar Arm" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)