LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 16 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 14, led by "Dumb and Dumber To" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 38.1 million 2 (1) Big Hero 6.............................$ 36.0 million 3 (2) Interstellar...........................$ 29.2 million 4 (*) Beyond the Lights......................$ 6.5 million 5 (3) Gone Girl..............................$ 4.6 million 6 (5) St. Vincent............................$ 4.0 million 7 (7) Fury...................................$ 3.8 million 8 (6) Nightcrawler...........................$ 3.0 million 9 (4) Ouija..................................$ 3.0 million 10 (**) Birdman................................$ 2.5 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS Gone Girl.....................................$ 152.7 million Big Hero 6....................................$ 111.7 million Interstellar..................................$ 97.8 million Fury..........................................$ 75.9 million Ouija.........................................$ 48.1 million Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 38.1 million St. Vincent...................................$ 33.3 million Nightcrawler..................................$ 25.0 million Birdman.......................................$ 11.6 million Beyond the Lights.............................$ 6.5 million "Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Dumb and Dumber To" and "Ouija" were released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Beyond the Lights" was released by privately-held Relativity Media. "Nightcrawler" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. "Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. "St. Vincent" was released by the privately-held Weinstein Company. "Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Clelia Oziel)