LOS ANGELES, May 13 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 11, led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Avengers .........................$ 103.2 million

2 (*) Dark Shadows .........................$ 28.8 million

3 (2) Think Like a Man......................$ 6.3 million

4 (3) Hunger Games .........................$ 4.4 million

5 (4) The Lucky One ........................$ 4.1 million

6 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits..........$ 3.2 million

7 (6) The Five-Year Engagement..............$ 3.1 million

8 (16) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$ 2.7 million

9 (9) Chimpanzee............................$ 1.6 million

10 (*) Girl in Progress......................$ 1.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Hunger Games ..........................$386.9 million

The Avengers ..............................$373.2 million

Think Like a Man ..........................$ 81.9 million

The Lucky One..............................$ 53.7 million

Dark Shadows...............................$ 28.8 million

Chimpanzee.................................$ 25.6 million

The Five Year Engagement...................$ 24.4 million

The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$ 23.1 million

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 3.7 million

Girl in Progress...........................$ 1.4 million

Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee."

Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games."

Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Dark Shadows" and "The Lucky One."

"The Five Year Engagement" was released by Universal, a unit of Comcast. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Eric Beech)