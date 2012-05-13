LOS ANGELES, May 13 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting May 11,
led by "The Avengers" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Avengers .........................$ 103.2 million
2 (*) Dark Shadows .........................$ 28.8 million
3 (2) Think Like a Man......................$ 6.3 million
4 (3) Hunger Games .........................$ 4.4 million
5 (4) The Lucky One ........................$ 4.1 million
6 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits..........$ 3.2 million
7 (6) The Five-Year Engagement..............$ 3.1 million
8 (16) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$ 2.7 million
9 (9) Chimpanzee............................$ 1.6 million
10 (*) Girl in Progress......................$ 1.4 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games ..........................$386.9 million
The Avengers ..............................$373.2 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 81.9 million
The Lucky One..............................$ 53.7 million
Dark Shadows...............................$ 28.8 million
Chimpanzee.................................$ 25.6 million
The Five Year Engagement...................$ 24.4 million
The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$ 23.1 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 3.7 million
Girl in Progress...........................$ 1.4 million
Walt Disney Co released "Avengers" and "Chimpanzee."
Sony Corp's film division released "Think Like a
Man," and "The Pirates! Band of Misfits."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger
Games."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Dark
Shadows" and "The Lucky One."
"The Five Year Engagement" was released by Universal, a unit
of Comcast.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte and Eric Beech)