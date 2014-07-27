LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 27 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 25, led by "Lucy" according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Lucy...................................$ 44.0 million 2 (*) Hercules...............................$ 29.0 million 3 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 16.4 million 4 (2) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 9.9 million 5 (3) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 9.3 million 6 (4) Sex Tape...............................$ 6.0 million 7 (5) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 4.6 million 8 (*) And So It Goes.........................$ 4.6 million 9 (6) Tammy..................................$ 3.4 million 10 (*) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 2.7 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 236.4 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 172.1 million Tammy.........................................$ 78.1 million The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 51.3 million Lucy..........................................$ 44.0 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 35.1 million Hercules......................................$ 29.0 million Sex Tape......................................$ 26.9 million And So It Goes................................$ 4.6 million A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 2.7 million "Lucy" and "The Purge: Anarchy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Hercules" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Sex Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes, Fire and Rescue" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. . "Tammy" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "And So It Goes" was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment. "A Most Wanted Man" was released by Roadside Attractions.