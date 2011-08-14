LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 12, with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" landing in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 27.5 million

2 (*) The Help .............$ 25.5 million

3 (*) Final Destination 5 ..$ 18.4 million

4 (2) The Smurfs ...........$ 13.5 million

5 (*) 30 Minutes or Less ...$ 13.0 million

6 (3) Cowboys & Aliens .....$ 7.6 million

7 (5) Captain America: The First Avenger...$ 7.1 million

8 (7) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 6.9 million

9 (6) Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2 $ 6.9 million

10 (4) The Change-Up ........$ 6.2 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2....... $ 357.0 million

Captain America: The First Avenger ....... $ 156.9 million

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ........... $ 104.9 million

The Smurfs ................ $ 101.5 million

Cowboys & Aliens .......... $ 81.5 million

Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 55.4 million

The Help ....$ 35.4 million

The Change-Up ..............$ 25.8 million

Final Destination 5 ........$ 18.4 million

30 Minutes or Less .........$ 13.0 million

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp ( NWSA.O ). "The Help," produced by DreamWorks, was distributed by Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ).

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ), released "The Change-Up" and "Cowboys & Aliens."

"30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5," "Crazy, Stupid, Love," and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2."

"Captain America: The First Avenger" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)