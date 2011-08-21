BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton- units enter 4th amendment to credit agreement
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 19, with Southern society drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (2) The Help .............$ 20.5 million
2 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 16.3 million
3 (*) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 12.0 million
4 (*) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 10.0 million
5 (*) Fright Night .........$ 8.3 million
6 (4) The Smurfs ...........$ 8.0 million
7 (3) Final Destination 5 ..$ 7.7 million
8 (5) 30 Minutes or Less ...$ 6.3 million
9 (*) One Day ..............$ 5.1 million
10 (8) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 5.0 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 133.8 million
The Smurfs ..$ 117.7 million
The Help ....$ 71.8 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 64.4 million
Final Destination 5 ........$ 32.3 million
30 Minutes or Less .........$ 25.8 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 12.0 million
Conan the Barbarian ........$ 10.0 million
Fright Night ...............$ 8.3 million
One Day .....$ 5.1 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
Dimension Films, a unit of the closely held Weinstein Co, released "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.
"30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love."
Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"One Day."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)
* Planet payment inc says on feb.2, co entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with citizens bank, n.a. - sec filing
* Terraform power reports 2q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q