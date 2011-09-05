LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the four days over the U.S. holiday weekend beginning on Sept. 2, with civil rights-era drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Monday by Reuters.
1 (1) The Help .............$ 19.0 million
2 (*) The Debt .............$ 12.6 million
3 (*) Apollo 18 ............$ 10.7 million
4 (*) Shark Night (3-D) ....$ 10.3 million
5 (4) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 10.3 million
6 (2) Colombiana ...........$ 9.4 million
7 (5) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 7.0 million
8 (6) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World..$ 6.6 million
9 (3) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 6.1 million
10 (7) The Smurfs ...........$ 5.6 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 162.5 million
The Smurfs ..$ 133.6 million
The Help ....$ 123.4 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 31.0 million
Colombiana ..$ 24.0 million
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 17.6 million
Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 17.3 million
The Debt ....$ 14.5 million
Apollo 18 ...$ 10.7 million
Shark Night (3-D) ..........$ 10.3 million
"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "The Debt" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.
Closely held Relativity Media released "Shark Night 3D" in the United States and eOne distributed the film in Canada.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict.
The closely held Weinstein Co released "Apollo 18," "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World."
"Colombiana" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)
Next In Regulatory News
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.