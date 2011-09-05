LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the four days over the U.S. holiday weekend beginning on Sept. 2, with civil rights-era drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Monday by Reuters.

1 (1) The Help .............$ 19.0 million

2 (*) The Debt .............$ 12.6 million

3 (*) Apollo 18 ............$ 10.7 million

4 (*) Shark Night (3-D) ....$ 10.3 million

5 (4) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 10.3 million

6 (2) Colombiana ...........$ 9.4 million

7 (5) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 7.0 million

8 (6) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World..$ 6.6 million

9 (3) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 6.1 million

10 (7) The Smurfs ...........$ 5.6 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 162.5 million

The Smurfs ..$ 133.6 million

The Help ....$ 123.4 million

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 31.0 million

Colombiana ..$ 24.0 million

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 17.6 million

Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 17.3 million

The Debt ....$ 14.5 million

Apollo 18 ...$ 10.7 million

Shark Night (3-D) ..........$ 10.3 million

"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ). "The Debt" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's ( CMCSA.O ) Universal Pictures.

Closely held Relativity Media released "Shark Night 3D" in the United States and eOne distributed the film in Canada.

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp ( NWSA.O ).

"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict.

The closely held Weinstein Co released "Apollo 18," "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World."