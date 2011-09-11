UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Sept. 9, with thriller "Contagion" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Contagion .............$ 23.1 million
2 (1) The Help ..............$ 8.7 million
3 (*) Warrior ...............$ 5.6 million
4 (2) The Debt ..............$ 4.9 million
5 (6) Colombiana ............$ 4.0 million
6 (5) Rise of the Planet of the Apes .......$ 3.9 million
7 (4) Shark Night (3-D) .....$ 3.5 million
8 (3) Apollo 18 .............$ 2.9 million
9 (7) Our Idiot Brother .....$ 2.8 million
10 (8) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World...$ 2.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 167.8 million
The Help ....$ 137.1 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 34.2 million
Colombiana ..$ 29.8 million
Contagion ...$ 23.1 million
The Debt ....$ 22.0 million
Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 21.4 million
Apollo 18 ...$ 15.0 million
Shark Night (3-D) ..........$ 14.8 million
Warrior .....$ 5.6 million
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), released "Contagion."
"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "The Debt" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Warrior."
Privately held Relativity Media released "Shark Night 3D" in the United States and eOne distributed the film in Canada.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
The privately held Weinstein Co released "Apollo 18," "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World."
"Colombiana" was distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)
