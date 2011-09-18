LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Sept. 16, with "The Lion King 3-D" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 29.3 million

2 (1) Contagion .............$ 14.5 million

3 (*) Drive ..$ 11.0 million

4 (2) The Help ..............$ 6.4 million

5 (*) Straw Dogs ............$ 5.0 million

6 (*) I Don't Know How She Does It .........$ 4.5 million

7 (4) The Debt ..............$ 2.9 million

8 (3) Warrior ...............$ 2.8 million

9 (6) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ,......$ 2.6 million

10 (5) Colombiana ............$ 2.3 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 171.6 million

The Help ....$ 147.4 million

Contagion ...$ 44.2 million

Colombiana ..$ 33.3 million

The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 29.3 million

The Debt ....$ 26.5 million

Drive .......$ 11.0 million

Warrior .....$ 9.9 million

Straw Dogs ..$ 5.0 million

I Don't Know How She Does It ..............$ 4.5 million

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "The Lion King 3-D." "The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Disney.

"Contagion" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

FilmDistrict released "Drive." "The Debt" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures.

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Warrior."

"I Don't Know How She Does It" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).

"Colombiana" and "Straw Dogs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Xavier Briand)