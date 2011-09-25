LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Sept. 23, with "The Lion King 3D" in the No. 1
spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by
Reuters.
1 (1) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 22.1 million
2 (*) Moneyball .............$ 20.6 million
3 (*) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 20.3 million
4 (*) Abduction .............$ 11.2 million
5 (*) Killer Elite ..........$ 9.5 million
6 (2) Contagion .............$ 8.6 million
7 (3) Drive ..$ 5.8 million
8 (4) The Help ..............$ 4.4 million
9 (5) Straw Dogs ............$ 2.1 million
10 (6) I Don't Know How She Does It .........$ 2.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Help ....$ 154.4 million
The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 61.7 million
Contagion ...$ 57.1 million
Drive .......$ 21.4 million
Moneyball ...$ 20.6 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 20.3 million
Abduction ...$ 11.2 million
Killer Elite ...............$ 9.5 million
Straw Dogs ..$ 8.9 million
I Don't Know How She Does It ..............$ 8.0 million
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "The Lion King 3D." "The
Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Disney.
"Contagion" and "Dolphin Tale" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
FilmDistrict released "Drive," and Lions Gate Entertainment
LGF.N distributed "Abduction."
"I Don't Know How She Does It" was distributed by the
privately held Weinstein Co.
"Moneyball" and "Straw Dogs" were released by units of Sony
Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).
"Killer Elite" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
(RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Walsh)