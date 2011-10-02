LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Sept. 30, with "Dolphin Tale" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 14.2 million

2 (2) Moneyball .............$ 12.5 million

3 (1) The Lion King 3D ......$ 11.1 million

4 (*) 50/50 ..$ 8.8 million

5 (*) Courageous ............$ 8.8 million

6 (*) Dream House ...........$ 8.2 million

7 (4) Abduction .............$ 5.7 million

8 (*) What's Your Number? ...$ 5.6 million

9 (6) Contagion .............$ 5.0 million

10 (5) Killer Elite ..........$ 4.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 79.7 million

Contagion ...$ 64.7 million

Moneyball ...$ 38.5 million

Dolphin Tale ...............$ 37.5 million

Abduction ...$ 19.1 million

Killer Elite ...............$ 17.4 million

50/50 .......$ 8.8 million

Courageous ..$ 8.8 million

Dream House ................$ 8.2 million

What's Your Number? ........$ 5.6 million

Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "The Lion King 3D."

"Contagion" and "Dolphin Tale" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ).

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."

"Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's ( NWSA.O ) 20th Century Fox released "What's Your Number?"

"Dream House" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ).