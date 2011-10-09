LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 7 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Real Steel.............$ 27.3 million

2 (*) Ides of March .........$ 10.4 million

3 (1) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 9.2 million

4 (2) Moneyball .............$ 7.5 million

5 (4) 50/50 ..$ 5.5 million

6 (5) Courageous ............$ 4.6 million

7 (3) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 4.6 million

8 (6) Dream House ...........$ 4.5 million

9 (8) What's Your Number? ...$ 3.1 million

10 (7) Abduction .............$ 2.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 86.0 million

Moneyball ...$ 49.3 million

Dolphin Tale ...............$ 49.1 million

Real Steel ..$ 27.3 million

Abduction ...$ 23.4 million

50/50 .......$ 17.3 million

Courageous ..$ 15.9 million

Dream House ................$ 14.5 million

Ides of March ..............$ 10.4 million

What's Your Number? ........$ 10.3 million

Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel" and "The Lion King 3-D."

"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ).

Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."

"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's ( NWSA.O ) 20th Century Fox released "What's Your Number?"