LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 7 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Real Steel.............$ 27.3 million
2 (*) Ides of March .........$ 10.4 million
3 (1) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 9.2 million
4 (2) Moneyball .............$ 7.5 million
5 (4) 50/50 ..$ 5.5 million
6 (5) Courageous ............$ 4.6 million
7 (3) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 4.6 million
8 (6) Dream House ...........$ 4.5 million
9 (8) What's Your Number? ...$ 3.1 million
10 (7) Abduction .............$ 2.9 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 86.0 million
Moneyball ...$ 49.3 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 49.1 million
Real Steel ..$ 27.3 million
Abduction ...$ 23.4 million
50/50 .......$ 17.3 million
Courageous ..$ 15.9 million
Dream House ................$ 14.5 million
Ides of March ..............$ 10.4 million
What's Your Number? ........$ 10.3 million
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel" and "The Lion
King 3-D."
"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."
"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O)
20th Century Fox released "What's Your Number?"
"Dream House" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)