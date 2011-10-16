Wal-Mart aims to leverage British arm Asda back to health
* Parent Wal-Mart says was too slow to respond to discounters
LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 14 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Real Steel.............$ 16.3 million
2 (*) Footloose .............$ 16.1 million
3 (*) The Thing .............$ 8.7 million
4 (2) The Ides of March .....$ 7.5 million
5 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 6.3 million
6 (4) Moneyball .............$ 5.5 million
7 (5) 50/50 ..$ 4.3 million
8 (6) Courageous ............$ 3.4 million
9 (*) The Big Year ..........$ 3.3 million
10 (7) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 2.7 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 90.5 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 58.7 million
Moneyball ...$ 57.7 million
Real Steel ..$ 51.7 million
50/50 .......$ 24.3 million
Ides of March ..............$ 22.2 million
Courageous ..$ 21.4 million
Footloose ...$ 16.1 million
The Thing ...$ 8.7 million
The Big Year ...............$ 3.3 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel" and
"The Lion King 3-D."
"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox released "The Big Year."
"The Thing" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Parent Wal-Mart says was too slow to respond to discounters
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 Argentina's lithium carbonate production will triple by 2019, and could grow by even more if companies find financing for various projects they are prepared to launch, industry executives and a government official told Reuters.
* Metanor reports net income of $2 million for the quarter ended december 31, 2016; raises guidance