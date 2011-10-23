Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 21 with horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 54.0 million
2 (1) Real Steel ............$ 11.3 million
3 (2) Footloose .............$ 10.9 million
4 (*) The Three Musketeers ..$ 8.8 million
5 (4) The Ides of March .....$ 4.9 million
6 (5) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 4.2 million
7 (6) Moneyball .............$ 4.1 million
8 (*) Johnny English Reborn .$ 3.8 million
9 (3) The Thing .............$ 3.1 million
10 (7) 50/50 ..$ 2.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Real Steel ..$ 67.2 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 64.4 million
Moneyball ...$ 63.7 million
Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 54.0 million
Footloose ...$ 30.9 million
Ides of March ..............$ 29.2 million
50/50 .......$ 28.8 million
The Thing ...$ 14.1 million
The Three Musketeers .......$ 8.8 million
Johnny English Reborn ......$ 3.8 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.
"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "The Three Musketeers" and "50/50."
"Johnny English Reborn" and "The Thing" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.