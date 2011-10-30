LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 28 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Puss in Boots .........$ 34.0 million
2 (1) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 18.5 million
3 (*) In Time ...............$ 12.0 million
4 (3) Footloose .............$ 5.4 million
5 (*) The Rum Diary .........$ 5.0 million
6 (2) Real Steel ............$ 4.7 million
7 (4) The Three Musketeers ..$ 3.5 million
8 (5) The Ides of March .....$ 2.7 million
9 (7) Moneyball .............$ 2.4 million
10(11) Courageous ............$ 1.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 81.3 million
Real Steel ..$ 73.9 million
Moneyball ...$ 67.4 million
Footloose ...$ 38.4 million
Puss in Boots ..............$ 34.0 million
Ides of March ..............$ 33.5 million
Courageous ..$ 27.6 million
The Three Musketeers .......$ 14.8 million
In Time .....$ 12.0 million
The Rum Diary ..............$ 5.0 million
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel,"
which was produced by DreamWorks.
News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "In
Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum
Diary."
"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "The Three Musketeers."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)