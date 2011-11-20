LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 18 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 139.5 million

2 (*) Happy Feet Two .......$ 22.0 million

3 (1) Immortals ............$ 12.3 million

4 (2) Jack and Jill ........$ 12.0 million

5 (3) Puss in Boots ........$ 10.7 million

6 (4) Tower Heist ..........$ 7.0 million

7 (5) J. Edgar .............$ 5.9 million

8 (6) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas...$ 2.9 million

9 (7) In Time ..............$ 1.7 million

10 (*) The Descendants ......$ 1.2 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 139.5 million

Puss in Boots ..............$ 122.3 million

Tower Heist ................$ 53.4 million

Immortals ...$ 53.0 million

Jack and Jill ..............$ 41.0 million

In Time .....$ 33.4 million

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 28.3 million

Happy Feet Two .............$ 22.0 million

J. Edgar ....$ 20.7 million

The Descendants ............$ 1.3 million

NOTE: The Descendants was released on Wednesday.

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Time Warner ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Happy Feet Two," "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas" and "J. Edgar."

"Immortals" was released by Relativity Media. Sony Corp ( 6758.T )( SNE.N ) distributed "Jack and Jill."

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ), released "Tower Heist."

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.