BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Nov 27 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 25 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 42.0 million
2 (*) The Muppets ..........$ 29.5 million
3 (2) Happy Feet Two .......$ 13.4 million
4 (*) Arthur Christmas .....$ 12.7 million
5 (*) Hugo ..$ 11.4 million
6 (4) Jack and Jill ........$ 10.3 million
7 (3) Immortals ............$ 8.8 million
8 (5) Puss in Boots ........$ 7.5 million
9 (6) Tower Heist ..........$ 7.3 million
10(10) The Descendants ......$ 7.2 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 221.3 million
Puss in Boots ..............$ 135.4 million
Immortals ...$ 68.6 million
Tower Heist ................$ 65.4 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 57.4 million
Happy Feet Two .............$ 43.8 million
The Muppets ................$ 42.0 million
Arthur Christmas ...........$ 17.0 million
Hugo ........$ 15.4 million
The Descendants ............$ 10.7 million
NOTE: For new releases, cumulative totals include Wednesday and Thursday ticket sales.
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
distributed "The Muppets."
Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"Tower Heist."
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Hugo."
News Corp (NWSA.O) unit Fox Searchlight released "The
Descendants."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)
