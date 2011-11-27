NEW YORK, Nov 27 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 25 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 42.0 million

2 (*) The Muppets ..........$ 29.5 million

3 (2) Happy Feet Two .......$ 13.4 million

4 (*) Arthur Christmas .....$ 12.7 million

5 (*) Hugo ..$ 11.4 million

6 (4) Jack and Jill ........$ 10.3 million

7 (3) Immortals ............$ 8.8 million

8 (5) Puss in Boots ........$ 7.5 million

9 (6) Tower Heist ..........$ 7.3 million

10(10) The Descendants ......$ 7.2 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 221.3 million

Puss in Boots ..............$ 135.4 million

Immortals ...$ 68.6 million

Tower Heist ................$ 65.4 million

Jack and Jill ..............$ 57.4 million

Happy Feet Two .............$ 43.8 million

The Muppets ................$ 42.0 million

Arthur Christmas ...........$ 17.0 million

Hugo ........$ 15.4 million

The Descendants ............$ 10.7 million

NOTE: For new releases, cumulative totals include Wednesday and Thursday ticket sales.

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) distributed "The Muppets."

Time Warner ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp ( 6758.T )( SNE.N ) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ), released "Tower Heist."

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Hugo."