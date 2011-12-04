LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Dec. 2 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 16.9 million

2 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 11.2 million

3 (5) Hugo ..$ 7.6 million

4 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 7.4 million

5 (3) Happy Feet Two .......$ 6.0 million

6 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 5.5 million

7(10) The Descendants ......$ 5.2 million

8 (7) Immortals ............$ 4.4 million

9 (9) Tower Heist ..........$ 4.1 million

10 (8) Puss in Boots ........$ 3.1 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 247.3 million

Puss in Boots ..............$ 139.5 million

Immortals ...$ 75.6 million

Tower Heist ................$ 70.8 million

Jack and Jill ..............$ 64.3 million

The Muppets ................$ 56.1 million

Happy Feet Two .............$ 51.8 million

Arthur Christmas ...........$ 25.3 million

Hugo ........$ 25.2 million

The Descendants ............$ 18.1 million

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) distributed "The Muppets."

Time Warner ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp ( 6758.T )( SNE.N ) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ), released "Tower Heist."

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Hugo."