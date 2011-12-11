Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Dec. 9 with romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) New Year's Eve........$ 13.7 million
2 (*) The Sitter ...........$ 10.0 million
3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 7.9 million
4 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 7.1 million
5 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 6.6 million
6 (3) Hugo ..$ 6.1 million
7 (7) The Descendants ......$ 4.4 million
8 (5) Happy Feet Two........$ 3.8 million
9 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 3.2 million
10 (8) Immortals ............$ 2.4 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 259.5 million
Immortals ...$ 79.8 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 68.6 million
The Muppets ................$ 65.8 million
Happy Feet Two .............$ 56.9 million
Arthur Christmas ...........$ 33.5 million
Hugo ........$ 33.5 million
The Descendants ............$ 23.6 million
New Year's Eve .............$ 13.7 million
The Sitter ..$ 10.0 million
"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the film. News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox studio released "The Sitter."
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
distributed "The Muppets."
Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, distributed "Hugo."
News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
