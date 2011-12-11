LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Dec. 9 with romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) New Year's Eve........$ 13.7 million

2 (*) The Sitter ...........$ 10.0 million

3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 7.9 million

4 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 7.1 million

5 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 6.6 million

6 (3) Hugo ..$ 6.1 million

7 (7) The Descendants ......$ 4.4 million

8 (5) Happy Feet Two........$ 3.8 million

9 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 3.2 million

10 (8) Immortals ............$ 2.4 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 259.5 million

Immortals ...$ 79.8 million

Jack and Jill ..............$ 68.6 million

The Muppets ................$ 65.8 million

Happy Feet Two .............$ 56.9 million

Arthur Christmas ...........$ 33.5 million

Hugo ........$ 33.5 million

The Descendants ............$ 23.6 million

New Year's Eve .............$ 13.7 million

The Sitter ..$ 10.0 million

"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of Time Warner Inc's ( TWX.N ) Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the film. News Corp's ( NWSA.O ) 20th Century Fox studio released "The Sitter."

Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) distributed "The Muppets."

Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp ( 6758.T )( SNE.N ) released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, distributed "Hugo."

News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)