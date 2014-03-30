LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting March 28, led by "Noah," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Noah...................................$ 44.0 million
2 (1) Divergent..............................$ 26.5 million
3 (2) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 11.4 million
4 (3) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 9.5 million
5 (5) God's Not Dead.........................$ 9.1 million
6 (7) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 8.8 million
7 (*) Sabotage...............................$ 5.3 million
8 (6) Need for Speed.........................$ 4.3 million
9 (4) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 4.3 million
10 (8) Non-Stop...............................$ 4.1 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 101.1 million
Divergent.....................................$ 95.3 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 94.9 million
Non-Stop......................................$ 85.2 million
Noah..........................................$ 44.0 million
Need for Speed................................$ 37.8 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 33.2 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 24.5 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 22.0 million
Sabotage......................................$ 5.3 million
"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Need for Speed" were distributed by
Walt Disney Co.
"300: Rise of an Empire" were released by Warner Brothers, a
unit of Time Warner.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by
Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah."
"Sabotage" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)