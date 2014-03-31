NEW YORK, March 30 Disney's hit film "Frozen"
has become the top-grossing animated film in box office history,
the studio said on Sunday as the musical topped $1 billion in
global sales.
The film has sold $398.4 million worth of tickets at
domestic (U.S. and Canadian) theaters since opening on Nov. 27
on the eve of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. Foreign box
offices have added another $674 million, for a global total of
$1.072 billion, Disney said.
"Frozen," inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairytale, is the
story of a Scandinavian princess who must reconnect with her
sister, the Queen, who has the power of freezing anything into
ice with her hands and accidentally sets off a long winter that
is destroying their kingdom.
The previous animated-film box office champion was 2010's
"Toy Story 3," which racked up $1.063 billion in sales,
according to Boxofficemojo.com. Both films were distributed by
Walt Disney Pictures.
"Frozen," which stayed in the top 10 films on domestic box
office charts for more than three months, also has now become
the 10th-largest grossing film in cinema history.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Sandra Maler)