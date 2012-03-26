LOS ANGELES, March 26 "The Hunger Games" served
up a slightly smaller meal at the box office than originally
estimated.
Distributor Lions Gate Entertainment on Monday
revised the film's record-breaking weekend haul downward after
final sales for the United States and Canada came in at $152.5
million.
A day earlier, Lions Gate estimated a total domestic take of
$155 million from Friday through Sunday. Studios base their
early estimates on actual Friday and Saturday sales and
projections for Sunday before releasing actual figures on
Monday.
Even with the revision, the post-apocalyptic action film
remained in third place on the chart of all-time biggest film
debuts, behind only last summer's "Harry Potter and the Deathly
Hallows -- Part 2" and 2008 Batman movie "The Dark Knight."
"Hunger Games" also recorded the largest domestic opening
ever for a film that was not a sequel. The movie is an
action-filled survival drama based on the first of three
best-selling young adult novels by Suzanne Collins.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and
Bernard Orr)