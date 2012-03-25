LOS ANGELES, March 25 The highly anticipated drama "The Hunger Games" opened with a massive $155 million in estimated U.S. and Canadian weekend ticket sales -- the third highest domestic opening in history, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said on Sunday.

The opening for the film, which is about an oppressive society's teen death match, ranked behind only the "Harry Potter" finale and Batman movie "The Dark Knight," Lions Gate said. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)