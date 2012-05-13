LOS ANGELES May 13 Blockbuster action movie
"The Avengers," about a team of Marvel superheroes, dominated
U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a second straight
weekend ringing up a record $103.2 million, studio estimates
released on Sunday showed.
"Avengers" became the first film in Hollywood history to top
$100 million of ticket sales in its second weekend. A week ago,
the movie from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios crushed
box office records with a $207.4 million opening.
In second place for the weekend, horror comedy "Dark Shadows"
pulled in $28.8 million. Romantic comedy "Think Like a Man"
finished in third place with ticket sales of $6.3 million.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Dark Shadows." "Think Like a Man" was distributed by Sony
Corp's Sony Pictures studio.
