(Adds detail, quotes, box office figures throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Ronald Grover
June 3 "Snow White and the Huntsman" broke the
spell of lackluster performances by many big-budget films this
summer season at movie theaters, grabbing $56.3 million in its
first weekend to top "Men in Black 3," according to studio
estimates on Sunday.
The film, a dark and sometimes violent take on the Brothers
Grimm fairy tale, collected an additional $39.3 million in 45
international markets where it also opened this weekend.
The solid debut led Universal Pictures' "Snow White" to
escape the fate of "Battleship," also distributed by Universal,
and Warner Bros' vampire film "Dark Shadows," both of which fell
victim to blockbuster "The Avengers."
"I'm very happy about it. The uniqueness of the campaign
from the get-go made (the film) stand out as not just the
quintessential fairy tale; it was telling a very different
story," Nikki Rocco, president of domestic distribution at
Universal Pictures, told Reuters.
"Men in Black 3," which opened last week, collected $29.3
million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters to fall to
the No. 2 position on U.S. and Canadian box office charts.
Starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as black-suited
secret agents, together again for the first time since 2002,
"MIB 3" ticket sales slipped by 58 percent from its opening
weekend. It has collected $274.6 million in overseas markets
since its release.
"Snow White and the Huntsman," which starred Kristen Stewart
from box office hit "The Twilight Saga" vampire films,
Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth from "The
Avengers," is the second film this year inspired by the classic
fairy tale.
In March, "Mirror Mirror," starring Julia Roberts as the
evil queen, failed to gain large audiences with $18 million on
its first weekend and $62 million in domestic ticket sales.
Producers of that film rushed to beat "Snow White and the
Huntsman" to the screen, changing their opening date from June
to March.
"The filmmakers, producers and the talent knew how different
this film would be. We had no concern whatsoever," said Rocco.
"Mirror Mirror" was ... targeted to little girls. They tried to
make a comedy of it. That's not what we were intending to do."
Hollywood experts had predicted that "Snow White and the
Huntsman" would open with a relatively paltry $35 million in
ticket sales, according to Paul Dergarabedian, president of the
box office division of Hollywood.com.
The film, which was made for $170 million, needed $42
million in ticket sales over the weekend to break-even,
according to analyst Tony Wible, managing director of Janney
Montgomery Scott.
A film generally completes its run with three times its
opening weekend gross, and its studio gets about half the ticket
sales revenue. A film also generates revenue from home video and
other sales after its theatrical run.
"AVENGERS" MAKES MOVIE HISTORY
In its fifth week in theaters, "The Avengers" collection of
Marvel superheros continued to flex its muscles, earning $20.3
million and taking the third position.
The film has taken in $552.7 million in domestic sales, so
far, making it the third best-selling film in history,
surpassing "The Dark Knight" and behind only "Avatar" and
"Titanic"."
Internationally, it has collected $1.4 billion , pulling
ahead of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," and
behind only "Avatar" and "Titanic" among movies with the largest
worldwide ticket totals, according to Box Office Mojo.
"Battleship" continued to list at box offices, collecting
$4.8 million and taking fourth on weekend charts. Produced for
$209 million, the special effects-laden film starring Liam
Neeson and singer Rihanna has grossed $290.1 million in
worldwide ticket sales.
"The Dictator, starring Sacha Baron Cohen as the heavily
bearded, fictional despot Admiral General Aladeen, was fifth,
commanding $4.7 million in its third week in theaters.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Men in Black 3."
"The Avengers" was distributed by Walt Disney Co's Marvel
Studios. Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studios
distributed "Dark Shadows." "Snow White and the Huntsman" and
"Battleship" were released by Universal Studios, a unit of
Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Studios
distributed "The Dictator."
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy and Ron Grover; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte and Cynthia Osterman)