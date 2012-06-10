By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski
| LOS ANGELES, June 10
Animated family movie
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" beat sci-fi thriller
"Prometheus" to the top of weekend box office charts with $60.4
million in the United States and Canada, according to studio
estimates released on Sunday.
"Prometheus", an effects-filled film from "Alien" director
Ridley Scott about a team of explorers who discover a clue to
the origins of mankind, pulled in $50 million to finish second.
In third place was action-filled "Snow White and the
Huntsman", which sold more than $23 million of tickets, bringing
its U.S. and Canadian box office total to nearly $98.5 million
since its debut last weekend.
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released
"Madagascar 3". News Corp unit 20th Century Fox
distributed "Prometheus". "Snow White" was released by Universal
Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp.
(Additional reporting by Andrea; Burzynski, editing by Bob
Tourtellotte; and Maureen Bavdek)