* "Prometheus" takes the No. 2 spot for second week
* Sandler's "That's My Boy" fails to win many laughs
* Cruise doesn't rock box offices in "Rock of Ages"
By Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, June 17 The animals of "Madagascar
3: Europe's Most Wanted" held the top spot on U.S. and Canadian
box office charts for a second straight weekend with $35.5
million, beating new films from Tom Cruise and Adam Sandler,
according to studio estimates on Sunday.
The third "Madagascar" movie about the misadventures of
escaped zoo animals lifted the animated family film above new
release "Rock of Ages," a 1980s-era musical starring Cruise that
was No. 3, and comedy "That's My Boy," which landed with a thud
at No. 5 in what box office watchers said was the worst opening
for a live-action Sandler movie since 1996's "Happy Gilmore."
In "Madagascar 3," the animals - voiced by Ben Stiller,
Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and others - run into trouble
after joining a European traveling circus. The movie, produced
by Dreamworks Animation, has pulled in $120.5 million in
domestic theaters since its release a week ago.
Director Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller "Prometheus," the
story of explorers who discover a clue to the origins of
mankind, pulled in $20.2 million to finish second. Its total
ticket sales after two weeks is now roughly $89 million.
"That's My Boy," an R-rated comedy pairing Sandler with
fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Andy Samberg, who plays the
son of Sandler's deadbeat dad character, failed to excite fans
and had a take of $13 million. It cost about $65 million to
make, a source familiar with the production said, and was
released by Columbia Pictures.
Paul Dergarabedian, president of the box office division of
Hollywood.com, said the film's R rating, which restricts it to
audiences 17 years of age and older, was likely a key factor in
the film's poor performance in its debut weekend.
"Even though Sandler keeps getting older, his key
constituency is still in the sweet spot of the PG-13 rating and
remain his key demographic," Dergarabedian said.
In 1996, Sandler's golf movie "Happy Gilmore" turned in
roughly $8.5 million in its debut and went on to make only $38.8
million in domestic theaters, according to Boxofficemojo.com.
SLOW START FOR "ROCK OF AGES"
Broadway musical adaptation "Rock of Ages" finished in third
place with $15.1 million for its story of a young couple, played
by Julianne Hough and Diego Boneta, who pursue their dreams of
stardom. Cruise plays an aging rocker and Alec Baldwin, Russell
Brand, Bryan Cranston and Catherine Zeta-Jones also star.
"I thought it would do a little bit better this weekend," Dan
Fellman, president of theatrical distribution for Warner Bros,
told Reuters, adding the strong ensemble cast should lure
audiences for several weeks to come. "It didn't jump out of the
box but I think we'll catch up slowly."
Warner Bros. unit New Line Cinema produced the movie for
about $75 million, and Fellman said he hoped that "word of
mouth" would help the film grow with the coveted younger male
audience in the next few weeks.
"The film plays older. It will take a little bit of time to
catch the younger male audience, but while the music of the film
is not their generation, it's certainly become classic and they
listen to it," Fellman said.
"Snow White and the Huntsman," a dark, action-filled take on
the classic fairy tale starring Charlize Theron and Kristen
Stewart, earned $13.8 million over the weekend, taking fourth
place in the chart. Its total domestic sales hit $122.6 million
after three weekends in theaters.
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures distributed
"Madagascar 3," which was produced by Dreamworks Animation
. Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. released "Rock
of Ages," and Sony Corp's movie studio Columbia
Pictures distributed "That's My Boy."
"Prometheus" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp. Universal Studios, owned by Comcast Corp
, distributed "Snow White and the Huntsman."
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte and Bill Trott)