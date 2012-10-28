LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Acclaimed Iran hostage
thriller "Argo" brought home its first box-office win over a
quiet weekend, leading movie charts with $12.4 million in U.S.
and Canadian ticket sales as would-be moviegoers hunkered down
for Hurricane Sandy.
The tally for "Argo," directed by and starring Ben Affleck,
topped the $9.4 million for new sci-fi drama "Cloud Atlas".
Halloween-themed animated film "Hotel Transylvania" scared up
$9.5 million from Friday through Sunday, narrowly edging "Cloud
Atlas", studio estimates showed.
After two weeks in the No. 2 spot, "Argo" moved into the
lead and lifted its domestic sales to $60.8 million through
three weekends.
The movie, produced by Warner Bros. and GK Films for $44
million, tells the story of a mission to rescue U.S. government
employees from Iran in 1979. The film has earned Oscar buzz
after stellar reviews from critics and an "A+" grade from
audiences polled by CinemaScore.
Dan Fellman, president of theatrical distribution for Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, attributed the film's
jump to "great word-of-mouth", which he called "the best form of
advertising".
"Cloud Atlas", also from Warner Bros., fell short of
i ndustry forecasts for a $13 million debut at North American
(U.S. and Canadian) theaters. Fellman said the film did better
in larger cities, but struggled in the South and Midwest.
The film, starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, cost $100
million to make. Many in Hollywood thought the story, based on a
philosophical novel by David Mitchell, was too complex to bring
to the big screen.
The nearly three-hour film with six interweaving stories
divided critics, with the harshest reviewers saying it would try
audiences' patience with multiple storylines and century-hopping
plots. The film's stars also shift characters. Hanks, for
example, is a shady doctor in the 1840s, a nuclear scientist in
the 1970s and a simple valley-dweller in the distant future.
But "Cloud Atlas" also drew praise as an ambitious and
well-acted epic. Sixty-one percent of reviews on the Rotten
Tomatoes website recommended the film.
"Hotel Transylvania" set a record for a September film
opening in North America when it opened on Sept. 28, and has
performed solidly since then.
In the family comedy, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and
other monsters gather for a party at a high-end resort operated
by Dracula. Their celebration is disrupted when a boy discovers
the hotel and falls in love with Dracula's daughter but must
deal with her overprotective father.
The president of worldwide distribution for Sony Corp's
Sony Pictures studio, Rory Bruer, wasn't entirely
surprised that the weeks-old movie beat "Cloud Atlas", despite
the latter movie's buzz.
"Anything at this point doesn't surprise me," Bruer said.
"It's like an annuity that keeps on giving and giving."
Paul Dergarabedian, box office analyst at Hollywood.com,
said the Halloween weekend gave the film a boost, and is "still
the number one choice for families" among the spooky seasonal
films currently playing.
This weekend was fairly quiet at the box office in North
America, which Dergarabedian attributed to Hurricane Sandy, a
storm menacing the East Coast of the United States.
However, the new James Bond movie "Skyfall" whipped up a
storm of its own overseas, taking $77.7 million in 25 countries.
The latest installment of the British spy saga took the top spot
in all 25 countries, broke the all-time Saturday attendance
record in the United Kingdom, and was the biggest film opening
there of 2012. It will open in the United States on Nov. 9.
Rounding out the weekend's top five, low-budget horror
sequel "Paranormal Activity 4" grossed $8.7 million at domestic
theaters. "Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" and "Taken 2" tied for
fifth place, each pulling in $8 million.
Two other new films failed to crack the top five.
New Halloween-themed comedy "Fun Size" brought in $4.1
million at domestic theaters, landing in tenth place. The $14
million production tells the story of a boy who goes missing
among trick-or-treaters, sparking his teen sister's frantic
search to find him before her mother comes home.
Sports drama "Chasing Mavericks" disappointed, failing to
break the top ten. The movie stars Gerard Butler in the story of
a surfer who tries to conquer one of the biggest waves on Earth.
"Silent Hill: Revelation 3D" was released by Open Road
Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc,
released "Fun Size" and "Paranormal Activity 4".
"Chasing Mavericks" was distributed by News Corp's
20th Century Fox studio. Sony Corp's movie division released
"Hotel Transylvania".