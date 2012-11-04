LOS ANGELES Nov 4 "Wreck-It Ralph," Disney's
animated film about a video game character who destroys
everything in his path, made history on Sunday after grossing
$49.1 million in ticket sales to lead the weekend box office,
the highest-grossing opening weekend in Disney animation
history.
The tally for "Wreck-It-Ralph, which featured the voices of
John C. Reilly and Jane Lynch, hammered the Denzel Washington
film "Flight," which generated ticket sales of $25 million at
U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.
The critically acclaimed Iran hostage thriller "Argo," last
week's box office leader, was third, generating $10.2 million in
sales. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, "Argo" has totaled
$75.9 million in its three weeks in movie theaters.
Walt Disney Co released "Wreck-It Ralph." "Flight"
was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
. Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc
, distributed "Argo."