Nov 25 Teen vampire film "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" took another bite of the domestic box office, drawing $64 million in ticket sales over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend to finish ahead of the James Bond film "Skyfall."

After opening with a massive $141.1 million last weekend, the finale of the "Twilight" franchise brought in a holiday swarm of fans to see teen favorites Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, pushing "Breaking Dawn" to $227 million in domestic ticket sales.

"Skyfall," starring Daniel Craig in the 23rd installment of the James Bond franchise, finished second, collecting $51 million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates compiled by the box office division of Hollywood.com.

"Lincoln," Steven Spielberg's historical film on the last days of President Abraham Lincoln, grabbed third with $34.1 million over the Wednesday-through-Sunday period.

Making its debut in fourth place with $32.6 million was the animated film "Rise of the Guardians," featuring the voices of Chris Pine and Alec Baldwin as the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and other childhood favorites save the world.

"Life of Pi," based on Yann Martel's 2001 best-seller about a boy who survives on a raft with a tiger after a ship sinks, collected $30.15 million for a strong fifth-place finish. (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bill Trott)