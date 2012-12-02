By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 2 The "Twilight" teen movie
vampires sucked more money out of theaters over the weekend,
leading James Bond, Brad Pitt and the rest of box office pack
with $17.4 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales and scoring
its third weekly win.
Pitt's new movie, the small-budget gangster film "Killing
Them Softly," bombed with filmgoers who panned it with a rare
"F" grade on average in polling by audience survey firm
CinemaScore. The movie landed in seventh place with $7 million
in ticket sales at domestic theaters.
The results were much brighter for "Breaking Dawn - Part 2,"
the fifth and final film in the "Twilight" vampire and werewolf
saga, which has earned $254.6 million at North American (U.S.
and Canadian) theaters since its smash debut on Nov. 16.
The top rankings were similar to last week's Thanksgiving
holiday weekend.
Bond movie "Skyfall" starring Daniel Craig as superspy 007
grabbed $17 million and held on to second place, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters. Steven Spielberg's
historical drama "Lincoln," featuring a critically acclaimed
performance by Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th U.S. president, kept
the No. 3 slot with $13.5 million.
A week ago, "Breaking Dawn - Part 2" and "Skyfall" helped
push the five-day Thanksgiving weekend to a box office record.
The success of the two films, plus upcoming releases such as
fantasy prequel "The Hobbit" and musical "Les Miserables," are
likely to power 2012 ticket sales to an all-time high, according
to industry forecasts.
As of Sunday, year-to-date sales were running 5.9 percent
ahead of the same point in 2011 at $9.9 billion, box office
tracker Hollywood.com said.
Critics were kinder than audiences to Pitt's "Killing Them
Softly." Seventy-nine percent of reviews collected on the Rotten
Tomatoes website applauded the film, which blends a violent but
comic gangster story with criticism of politicians' failure to
address the economic crisis.
In the movie, Pitt plays a hitman brought in by mafia bosses
to eliminate a group of thieves who raid a high-stakes poker
game. The film is set in an unspecified U.S. city marked by
abandoned houses, closed shops and petty criminals and mobsters
trying to get by.
The Weinstein Company distributed the movie, which was
produced for less than $20 million by Annapurna Pictures,
Inferno Entertainment, and Pitt's production company, Plan B
Entertainment.
In the No. 4 slot, family movie "Rise of the Guardians"
captured $13.5 million. The Dreamworks Animation film
has taken in $48.9 million since its Thanksgiving weekend debut,
one of the slowest starts for a movie from the studio behind
"Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda."
"Guardians" features the voices of Chris Pine and Alec
Baldwin as the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and other childhood
favorites who save the world.
Rounding out the top five, survival story "Life of Pi"
earned $12 million and fifth place. The critically praised film
from director Ang Lee is based on a book about a boy stranded on
a boat with an adult Bengal tiger. Its two-week domestic total
reached $48.4 million.
The other nationwide release, horror thriller "The
Collection," took in $3.4 million and finished in tenth place.
The movie, a sequel to 2009 movie "The Collector," tells the
story of a serial killer who kidnaps women.
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit
Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. Sony
Corp's movie studio distributed "Skyfall."
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and distributed by Walt
Disney Co. Viacom Inc's Paramount studio
distributed "Rise of the Guardians." News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio released "Life of Pi," and LD Entertainment
distributed "The Collection."