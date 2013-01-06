Jan 6 The bloody "Texas Chainsaw 3D" buzzed past
rivals at the weekend box office, generating a chart-topping $23
million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters.
The movie revives a horror franchise that started four
decades ago with the original 1974 film about a serial killer
named Leatherface. The new movie picks up where that film ended,
following a woman who inherits a family home.
The horror flick topped Quentin Tarantino Western "Django
Unchained," the second place film from Friday through Sunday
with $20 million. No. 3 movie "The Hobbit: An Unexpected
Journey" grabbed $17.5 million, according to studio estimates.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Texas Chainsaw."
The Weinstein Co. distributed "Django Unchained." "The Hobbit"
was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.