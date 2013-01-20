Jan 20 Jessica Chastain in a low-budget horror
flick overpowered Mark Wahlberg and Arnold Schwarzenegger to
emerge as the weekend box office champ, while her
Oscar-nominated "Zero Dark Thirty" captured the second spot as
well.
Chastain's supernatural thriller, "Mama," pulled in $28.1
million from Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian
theaters, according to studio estimates, beating out a crop of
new testosterone-fueled, male-targeted releases that finished
far back in the pack.
"Zero Dark Thirty," for which Chastain is a leading best
actress Oscar contender, took in $17.6 million, while another
2012 release and Oscar favorite, "Silver Linings Playbook,"
finished third with $11.35 million.
"Broken City," a crime thriller starring Wahlberg and
Russell Crowe, finished fifth with $9 million behind "Gangster
Squad's" $9.1 million, while Schwarzenegger's new action film,
"The Last Stand," earned $6.3 million for a dismal 10th place.
"Mama" stars Chastain as a guitarist who doesn't want
children but is forced to take care of two orphaned nieces who
have been living in the woods. Based on a 2008 short film, the
movie was produced for roughly $15 million.
"Mama" was released by Comcast Corp's Universal
Studios. "Broken City" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Zero Dark
Thirty." "Gangster Squad" was distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc. Lions Gate Entertainment
distributed "The Last Stand." The Weinstein Co released
"Silver Linings Playbook."