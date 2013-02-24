LOS ANGELES Feb 24 The comedy "Identity Thief"
snatched back the weekend box office title in the United States
and Canada, narrowly beating the new action movie "Snitch."
"Identity Thief," which stars Melissa McCarthy, grabbed $14
million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
"Snitch," which features Dwayne Johnson as a father trying
to clear his wrongly accused son, finished close behind with $13
million. The animated offering, "Escape From Planet Earth," took
in $11 million to finish third in its second week in theaters.
The win was the second for "Identity Thief," which led the
charts when it debuted on Feb. 8 and finished in second place a
week ago.
"Identity Thief" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. "Snitch" was distributed by Summit
Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. The
Weinstein Company distributed "Escape From Planet Earth."