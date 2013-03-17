BRIEF-FS Investment Corp reports Q4 loss of $0.18/share
* FSIC reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for first quarter
March 17 Walt Disney Co's "Oz the Great and Powerful" reigned over movie box offices in its second weekend, following up its strong debut a week earlier with $42.2 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
The "Wizard of Oz" prequel starring James Franco beat newcomer "The Call," a thriller about a 911 operator trying to save a kidnapped girl. The movie starring Halle Berry earned $17.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone," a comedy featuring Steve Carrell and Jim Carrey as dueling Las Vegas magicians, finished the weekend in third place. It conjured up $10.3 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "The Call." "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
* Nucor Corp says acquired assets of omega joist, a subsidiary of Samuel, Son & Co., Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus has cut $200 from the total price of its flagship hardware set, in a bid to expand the system's base of video game players, the company said on Wednesday.