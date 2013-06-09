June 6 Low-budget horror film "The Purge" scared
up $36.4 million in ticket sales to lead the domestic box office
in its first week in domestic theaters, zooming past the
car-racing action film "Fast & Furious 6."
"The Internship," a comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Owen
Wilson based on the antics of nerds in search of a job at
internet giant Google, sold $18.1 million worth of tickets to
finish fourth, according to studio estimates of sales at U.S.
and Canadian theaters.
The film reunited Vaughn and Wilson who teamed to make
"Wedding Crashers" in 2005. That movie generated $209.3 million
in domestic ticket sales, according to the site Box Office Mojo.
The duo's latest effort was projected by industry experts to
gross a modest $17 million in ticket sales.
"The Purge," made for $3 million by the producer of the
low-budget "Paranormal Activity" horror series, stars Ethan
Hawke and Lena Headey in a futuristic story of the United States
in 2022 in which the government reduces crime by allowing almost
all crime to go unpunished during a 12-hour "purge" period.
Part science fiction, part horror film, "The Purge" was
dismissed by critics but eagerly awaited by horror fans.
Industry experts had forecast it would sell $20 million worth of
tickets.
Universal Studios' president for domestic distribution Nikki
Rocco attributed the film's success to its marketing and social
media campaign.
Rocco also said that the time was ripe at the box office for
a low-budget horror film like "The Purge."
"The timing was perfect," she said. "In the last month or
two there's been a definable slot for this kind of movie."
"Fast & Furious," the sixth installment of the series
starring Vin Diesel racked up $19.8 million to take second
place, bringing its total since Memorial Day to nearly $202.9
million domestically and $584.6 million globally. The sixth
installment in the billion-dollar franchise takes the action to
London, where Diesel and co-star Dwyane Johnson lead their crew
on a mission to take down an international ring.
In third place, the comedy heist caper "Now You See Me"
continued its stronger-than-expected showing with $19.5 million
at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters, finishing in
third place.
The post-apocalyptic "After Earth," starring Smith and his
teenage son Jaden Smith, continued its weak showing at the U.S.
and Canadian box office with $11.2 million. The film has
generated $46.6 million in total domestic sales, Will Smith's
weakest performance since the 1993 film "Made in America" that
grossed $44.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
"After Earth" did perform strongly overseas, opening with
$45.5 million in 60 territories over the weekend.
Rory Bruer, Sony Pictures' president of worldwide
distribution, said that Sony was happy with the overseas opening
and expects much of the film's ticket sales to come from
international markets.
"It definitely was the exciting start we were looking for
internationally," he said.
The $130 million production takes place 1,000 years after an
apocalypse forced humans to escape from Earth. A boy and his
father become stranded on the planet after a crash landing and
"The Purge" and "Fast and Furious 6" were distributed by
Universal, a unit of Comcast's NBC Universal unit. "The
Internship" was released by Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Now You See Me" was distributed by Summit Entertainment, a unit
of Lions Gate Entertainment.