BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 4 "2 Guns," starring Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg as rival federal agents, shot through its weekend competition at movie theaters, collecting $27.4 million to lead the North American box office, according to studio estimates.
"The Wolverine," last weekend's box office leader, finished second with $21.7 million in ticket sales, and has totaled $95 million during its two weeks in theaters.
"Smurfs 2," the newly-released sequel to Sony's 2011 movie "The Smurfs" starring Neil Patrick Harris and a band of small blue elf-like creatures, was third with $18.2 million in ticket sales.
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CHICAGO, March 6 Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015