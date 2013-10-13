By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 13 The 3D outer space
thriller "Gravity" kept a tight grip on U.S. and Canadian box
offices over the weekend, eclipsing the debut of Somali pirate
drama "Captain Phillips" in a battle between two Oscar hopefuls.
"Gravity," starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as
astronauts stranded in space, held the top spot on movie charts
for a second weekend, grabbing $44.3 million in domestic ticket
sales from Friday through Sunday.
The continued pull of "Gravity" beat the $26 million opening
for "Captain Phillips," a drama starring Tom Hanks in a story
based on the real-life hijacking of a U.S. cargo ship. Animated
"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" took the No. 3 slot,
collecting $14.3 million, according to studio estimates.
Both "Gravity" and "Captain Phillips" earned glowing reviews
and mentions as likely Oscar contenders. "Gravity" wowed critics
with its 3D depictions of space and weightlessness, while Hanks
won praise for his portrayal of Captain Richard Phillips, the
man taken hostage when Somali pirates seized his ship in 2009.
Ninety-seven percent of critics recommended "Gravity" in
reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes website, slightly more than the
95 percent for "Captain Phillips."
In "Gravity," Bullock plays a novice astronaut and engineer
alongside Clooney as the mission commander. After flying debris
damages their shuttle, the pair are sent hurtling into space
with depleting oxygen and remote chances of returning to Earth.
The movie took in record sales for an October weekend when
it debuted a week ago. Filmgoers kept coming during the week,
with many opting to pay for higher-priced 3D tickets. The film
scored the best second weekend ever for an IMAX film with a take
of $9 million, and North American sales for "Gravity" through
Sunday reached an estimated $123.4 million, according to Warner
Bros.
"It's word-of-mouth," said Dan Fellman, Warner Bros.
president of domestic distribution, explaining the film's
remarkable performance, which included a drop of only 21 percent
in receipts from the opening weekend which he said was a record
for a wide-release film.
"We're filling theaters in small, medium and large towns
throughout North America, and our audience has really spread
from (ages) eight to 80," Fellman added.
Though it couldn't overcome "Gravity," "Captain Phillips"
exceeded predictions for a start of around $21 million. The film
cost $55 million to make.
"This was a terrific opening for 'Captain Phillips' and
we're just beginning," said Rory Bruer, Sony Pictures' worldwide
president of distribution.
"We're going to be around for a very long time with this
film. People are really talking about it," Bruer added.
Also this weekend, new action movie "Machete Kills" grossed
$3.8 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, finishing in fourth
place. Danny Trejo plays a spy named Machete who is recruited by
the U.S. government to stop an arms dealer planning to launch a
weapon into space.
The film, a sequel to 2010 release "Machete," was acquired
by Open Road Films for less than $2 million.
In fifth place, drama "Runner Runner" took in $3.7 million.
The film stars Justin Timberlake and Ben Affleck in a story
about the dark and murky world of online gambling.
The Ron Howard-directed Formula One drama "Rush" fell to
eighth place with only $2.4 million, for a total of only $22.2
million in its fourth week of release.
"Gravity" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio
released "Captain Phillips" and "Cloudy 2." "Machete Kills" was
distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater
owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment
Inc. "Runner Runner" was distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Rush" was distributed
by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.