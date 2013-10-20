LOS ANGELES Oct 20 The 3-D outer space
thriller, "Gravity," continued to rocket past its box office
competition over the weekend, eclipsing newcomer "Carrie," to
maintain its tight grip on the U.S. and Canadian box offices.
"Gravity," starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as
astronauts stranded in space, grabbed $31 million in ticket
sales at North American theaters to hold the top spot for the
third consecutive weekend. It had overall ticket sales of more
than $170.6 million.
"Captain Phillips," a Tom Hanks movie based on a real-life
pirate attack, was second with $17.3 million in ticket sales.
"Gravity" beat the $17 million made by "Carrie," which came
in third. The remake of the 1976 horror film starring Sissy
Spacek stars 16-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz as the shy girl who
wreaks havoc on her tormentors by using her telekinetic powers
to destroy her high school prom.
"Gravity" has become a word-of-mouth darling in its third
week in movie theaters. Made for a relatively modest $100
million for a special effects film, "Gravity" has been boosted
by IMAX's ultra-large screens, which has accounted for $38
million in ticket sales.
Jeffrey Goldstein, Warner Brothers' executive vice president
for domestic distribution, attributed the film's success to
"phenomenal word of mouth," and to its appeal in 3-D, noting
that 82 percent of audiences opted for 3-D showings. Warner
Brothers distributed "Gravity."
"Carrie" is based on based on thriller writer Stephen King's
1974 novel. That novel was first adapted by Brian De Palma and
received Academy Award nominations for Spacek and Piper Laurie,
who plays her abusive mother.
The film's box office failed to match Hollywood's forecasts
of a $22 million opening weekend, according to website Box
Office Mojo.
Still, Sony Pictures' worldwide president of distribution,
Rory Bruer, said that the film's opening was "within the realm
of expectations."
Horror films have had a good year, with Warner Brother's
"The Conjuring" generating $137.3 million in domestic ticket
sales and "Mama," "The Purge" and "Insidious Chapter 2" with
strong sales.
Other new releases didn't fare as well. "The Escape Plan,"
starring aging action film stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold
Schwarzenegger in a prison escape flick, opened with $9.8
million in ticket sales for fifth place.
"The Fifth Estate," a thriller based on the news-leaking
website WikiLeaks, was eighth with $1.7 million in ticket sales.
The film, co-produced by superstar director Steven Spielberg's
Dreamworks studio, received mixed reviews from critics and a
thumbs-down from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who told the
New York Times the film is "a reactionary snoozefest that only
the U.S. government could love."
The animated movie "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" took
the no. 4 spot this week, with ticket sales of $10.1 million,
pushing the Sony-produced film past $93 million in its fourth
weekend in movie theaters.
"Gravity" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio
released "Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy 2." "The Fifth
Estate" was released by Walt Disney's Touchstone label.
"Escape Plan. Was released by "Lionsgate."