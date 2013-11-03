LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 3 "Ender's Game," the
futuristic tale of children recruited to wage war against an
enemy race, won the weekend box office battle in the United
States and Canada, defeating senior citizen buddy comedy "Last
Vegas" and animated turkey tale "Free Birds."
Based on a 1985 novel, "Ender's Game" collected $28 million
in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to
estimates from Hollywood.com. The movie stars Asa Butterfield as
Ender Wiggin, a young boy who is singled out from childhood for
his superior intellect and put through advanced warfare
training.
Last weekend's winner, raunchy comedy "Jackass Presents: Bad
Grandpa," dropped to second place with $20.5 million.
New comedy "Last Vegas," about four senior male friends who
reunite for a bachelor party, finished in third place with $16.5
million. Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and
Kevin Kline star in the film.
"Free Birds" settled for a fourth-place debut with $16.2
million. The 3D movie features the voices of Owen Wilson and
Woody Harrelson as turkeys who team up and travel back in time
to get turkey off of Thanksgiving dinner plates.
"Ender's Game" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit
of Lions Gate Entertainment. "Bad Grandpa" was
distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
. "Free Birds" was distributed by privately held
Relativity Media. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp,
released "Last Vegas."