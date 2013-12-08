By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 8 Walt Disney Co's
animated princess fairy tale "Frozen" heated up movie
box office charts in the United States and Canada, displacing
dystopian thriller "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" as the
top-earning film.
"Frozen" sold $31.6 million worth of tickets from Friday
through Sunday during its second weekend in theaters to top
domestic movie charts, while "Catching Fire" earned $27 million,
according to studio estimates from Rentrak.
The weekend's only new nationwide release, crime thriller
"Out of the Furnace," took a distant third place with $5.3
million.
Global sales for "Frozen," a solid holiday season hit,
climbed to $190 million through Sunday, Disney said. The 3D
movie, inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairytale, features the
voice of Kristen Bell as a Scandinavian princess intent on
finding her sister, the Queen, who has the power to freeze
anything with a touch and accidentally sets off a long winter
that is destroying their kingdom.
"Catching Fire," the second of the "Hunger Games" films
based on novels by Suzanne Collins, brought its global total to
a massive $673.4 million, according to distributor Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence as
heroine Katniss Everdeen, a skilled archer who provides hope for
an oppressed society on the edge of rebellion.
Lions Gate noted that the U.S. weather in recent days, with
several winter storm systems in play, likely had an impact on
box office results.
Third-place film "Out of the Furnace" stars Christian Bale
and Casey Affleck as brothers in a working-class Pennsylvania
steel town. When one of the brothers disappears, the other sets
out to find him and enact revenge.
"Out of the Furnace" was distributed by privately held
Relativity Media and cost $22 million to make. Critics were
split on the film. As of Saturday, the movie scored a 51 percent
positive rating among reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes
website.
In a statement, Relativity called the "a daring story from a
renowned director and an award-winning cast," adding "While we
had hoped it would perform better this weekend, we are all proud
of this movie."
Rounding out the charts, Marvel superhero sequel "Thor: The
Dark World," which stars Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder,
earned $4.7 million. "Delivery Man," featuring Vince Vaughn as a
sperm donor who fathers more than 500 children, finished fifth,
grossing $3.8 million. Disney distributed "Thor" and "Delivery
Man."
Next weekend, theaters are expected to be busy with fans
turning out for "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," the
second of three movies based on the fantasy novel by J.R.R.
Tolkien. Last year's blockbuster "The Hobbit: An Unexpected
Journey" earned $1 billion at theaters worldwide.