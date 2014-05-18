(Adds details on producer Legendary Pictures)
By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 18 "Godzilla," a
remake of the classic Japanese monster movie, crushed its box
office competitors over the weekend, devouring $93.2 million at
U.S. and Canadian theaters for the year's second-biggest debut
and spawning plans for a sequel.
The smashing performance makes the film a hit for Legendary
Pictures, the independent studio headed by Thomas Tull that
financed 75 percent of the $160 million production, and its
partner Warner Bros., which said the new take on "Godzilla" was
on its way to becoming a franchise.
The giant lizard trounced second-place finisher, Seth Rogen
comedy "Neighbors," which led sales a week ago and earned $26
million from Friday through Sunday, ahead of superhero sequel
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" with $16.8 million, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
"Godzilla" added $103 million in international markets where
it opened on Wednesday for a global total of $195 million, said
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
The movie is the latest Hollywood remake of the 1954
Japanese film about a mutant monster created when U.S. nuclear
weapons testing goes awry.
The new film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a naval officer
who battles the rampaging beast from Hawaii to San Francisco.
"Godzilla" roared past industry forecasts which called for
an opening of about $70 million. Its $93.2 million nipped at
April's $95 million debut for "Captain America: The Winter
Soldier".
Dan Fellman, president of domestic distribution for Warner
Bros., said the film played well in all markets, which boded
well for more Godzilla films down the line.
"We have a franchise in the making, and we're looking at
sequels as we speak," Fellman said.
TOUGH COMPETITION
Legendary Pictures's President Jon Jashni said the film's
fortunes were boosted by female and more mature audiences.
"Those who thought a Godzilla movie might not necessarily be
for them ... and that feeds on itself," he said.
Legendary is one of Hollywood's most prolific producers of
big-budget films, among them director Christopher Nolan's two
"Dark Knight" installments, which the studio made with Warner
Bros. Last year, Legendary reached a five-year agreement to
produce films for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," starring Andrew Garfield as the
web-slinging superhero, brought worldwide sales to $633 million
through Sunday, according to distributor Sony Pictures, a unit
of Sony Corp.
New Walt Disney Co movie "Million Dollar Arm"
debuted in fourth place with $10.5 million.
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm plays a real-life sports agent who
seeks to turn Indian cricket players into U.S. baseball stars in
the $25 million film.
Comedy "The Other Woman" earned $6.3 million for fifth
place. It stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton and Leslie Mann as
women who seek revenge on a cheating husband and was released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
(Editing by Sophie Hares and Eric Walsh)