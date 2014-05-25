By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
| LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 25 The "X-Men" mutant
superheroes smashed into U.S. and Canadian theaters and
collected $90.7 million in ticket sales through Sunday, keeping
monster hit "Godzilla" at bay and heading toward a decisive win
over a long holiday weekend.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" was expected to bring in $110
million by the end of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday,
distributor 20th Century Fox said. The movie has already earned
a global total of $261.8 million after opening at No. 1 in all
119 countries around the world.
Last week's winner, monster movie remake "Godzilla", dropped
to second place with $31.4 million through Sunday, according to
estimates from box office tracking firm Rentrak. Its sales were
projected to reach $39 million by Monday.
Romantic comedy "Blended" claimed the No. 3 spot, taking in
$14.2 million and on pace for about $17 million through Monday.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" is the seventh movie in the
blockbuster Marvel Comics franchise about mutant superheroes.
In the latest installment, Hugh Jackman's sharp-clawed
Wolverine travels back in time to try and save the mutants from
future destruction. To alter history, he is drawn into battle
with the blue, shape-shifting Mystique, portrayed by Jennifer
Lawrence in the $200 million film.
The movie scored the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend
opening in history, Rentrak said.
"Godzilla," a remake of the classic 1954 Japanese monster
movie, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a naval officer who battles
the rampaging beast.
"The film is holding strong even with huge competition in
the marketplace and will have just under $160 million in North
America through Monday," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media
analyst at Rentrak.
"Blended" reunites Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as single
parents who have a bad blind date, then find themselves staying
at the same African resort with their kids.
Rounding out the chart leaders, the Seth Rogen comedy
"Neighbors" landed in fourth place with $13.9 million. Superhero
sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was fifth with $7.8 million.
"X-Men" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox. "Godzilla" was produced by Time Warner
Inc's Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.
Warner Bros. also released "Blended." Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp, released "Neighbors." Sony
Corp's movie studio distributed "Spider-Man 2."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Lynne
O'Donnell)