LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 "Maleficent," Walt
Disney's special-effects laden take on "Sleeping
Beauty's" wicked fairy godmother, captivated moviegoers
collecting $70 million in ticket sales to win the weekend box
office stakes.
The movie starring Angelina Jolie as the black-robed villain
finished far ahead of last week's winner, "X-Men: Days of Future
Past," which took $32.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
Seth MacFarlane's western comedy "A Million Ways to Die in the
West" was third with $17.1 million for the three days from
Friday to Sunday.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" was distributed by Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. Universal, a unit of
Comcast, released "A Million Ways to Die in the West."
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)