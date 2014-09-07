Italy - Factors to watch on March 21
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 "Guardians of the Galaxy," already the biggest film of the year, continued its improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million in weekend sales to lead all films after more than a month in theaters.
Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a machinegun-toting raccoon, "Guardians" has leapt from the pages of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters since its release on Aug. 1, according to studio estimates.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was second with $6.5 million in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. "If I Stay" was third with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking site Rentrak.
Walt Disney Studios, which distributed the juggernaut hit, said "Guardians" had claimed the number-one spot four times in its six weekends in release, a record for a Marvel movie. The global total for the film has topped $586 million, Disney said.
The R-rated comedy "Let's Be Cops," starring "New Girl" TV star Jake Johnson and comedian Damon Wayans, Jr. as friends who pretend to be policemen, took fourth with $5.4 million.
Spy thriller "The November Man," starring former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, rounded out the top five taking in $4.2 million.
The only widely released new film in theaters, "The Identical," a faith-based musical drama about an Elvis-like character, finished outside the top 10 with $1.9 million as most studios steered clear of releasing new films on a traditionally sluggish weekend.
Starring Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd, "The Identical" opened in some 2,000 theaters, about half the number of a larger budget release. The movie opened to harsh reviews, with 12 of 18 negative reviews and six mixed, according to the site Metacritic, which assigned the film a rating of 26 out of 100.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was distributed by Walt Disney. Viacom's Paramount Pictures released "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
"If I Stay" was distributed by Time Warner's Warner Brothers studio. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Let's Be Cops."
Relativity Media distributed "The November Man." "The Identical" was released by Freestyle Releasing. (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
