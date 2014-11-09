LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 9 "Big Hero 6," Walt Disney Co's animated superhero film featuring a flying robot, clocked $56.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead the box office this weekend, outdoing director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar".

"Interstellar," starring Matthew McConaughey, opened on Wednesday and recorded $50 million over the three days from Friday through Sunday, and $52.2 million over its five-day run.

"Gone Girl," director David Fincher's hit starring Ben Affleck as a husband accused of murdering his wife, was third with $6.1 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.

It has taken in more than $145 million since opening on Oct. 3.

"Interstellar," was distributed by Paramount, a unit of Viacom. Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Gone Girl". (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Susan Fenton)