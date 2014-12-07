(Repeats to fix formatting)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 7 "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 1", starring Jennifer Lawrence as the young
archer who rallies the downtrodden citizens of a dystopian
society, collected $21.6 million to lead the box office charts
for a third consecutive weekend.
DreamWorks Animation's "Penguins of Madagascar" was
second with $11.1 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters during a
slow post-Thanksgiving weekend, when moviegoers traditionally
turn their attention toward shopping.
"This weekend will wind up down versus the same weekend a
year ago, when 'Frozen' topped the chart with $31.6 million,"
said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at tracking firm
Rentrak.
"Horrible Bosses 2", starring Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and
Jason Sudeikis as entrepreneurs who help to stage a kidnapping
to get ahead, was third with $8.6 million in sales for the three
days from Friday through Sunday, according to Rentrak estimates.
"Mockingjay" has collected $257.7 million since its Nov. 21
release, according to Rentrak. Based on author Suzanne Collins's
best-selling book, the movie has a global total of more than
$560 million. The film's performance put it on track to become
the year's second-highest grossing film, behind only "Guardians
of the Galaxy," early this week, Rentrak said.
But "Mockingjay" will likely finish below last year's "The
Hunger Games: Catching Fire", according to Box Office Mojo,
which said November's overall box office total was down 4
percent from 2013's. For the year it forecast a 3 percent drop
from the $10.6 billion recorded last year.
Rounding out this week's top five, Disney's "Big Hero 6" was
fourth with $8.1 million. It has totaled $177.5 million since
its Nov. 7 release. Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure
"Interstellar" was fifth with $8 million. The film starring
Matthew McConaughey has total domestic sales of $158.7 million.
The box office is expected to pick up significantly next
week with two widely anticipated releases, comedian Chris Rock's
"Top Five" which he also directed and wrote, and Ridley Scott's
epic "Exodus: Gods and Kings".
Lionsgate distributed "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay-Part 1". "The Penguins of Madagascar" was released by
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Disney
released "Big Hero 6". "Interstellar" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom. Warner Brothers, a unit of
Time Warner, distributed "Horrible Bosses 2".
