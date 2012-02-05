LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Thriller "Chronicle" edged haunted house film "The Woman in Black" in a tight box-office race that saw both movies beating pre-weekend forecasts, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

"Chronicle," a story about three teenage boys who develop superpowers and find they have a dark side, brought in an estimated $22.0 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters.

"The Woman in Black," the first movie for Daniel Radcliffe since his "Harry Potter" franchise ended, trailed close behind with an estimated $21.0 million.

The performance of both movies surpassed studio and industry projections despite competition from Sunday's Super Bowl. The figures include actual sales for Friday and Saturday plus estimates for Sunday.

Last week's winner, the Liam Neeson thriller "The Grey," dropped to third place with $9.5 million.

CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "The Woman in Black." News Corp unit 20th Century Fox distributed "Chronicle." "Big Miracle" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)