LOS ANGELES Feb 12 Romance movie "The Vow" topped U.S. and Canadian movie box office charts over a pre-Valentine's Day weekend that saw the top three films exceed expectations, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"The Vow," starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, took in $41.7 million at theaters from Friday through Sunday. Action movie "Safe House," with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, took second place with $39.3 million.

In third place, family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" brought in $27.6 million.

The movie division of Sony Corp released "The Vow." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank)