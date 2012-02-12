LOS ANGELES Feb 12 Romance movie "The
Vow" topped U.S. and Canadian movie box office charts over a
pre-Valentine's Day weekend that saw the top three films exceed
expectations, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
"The Vow," starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, took
in $41.7 million at theaters from Friday through Sunday. Action
movie "Safe House," with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds,
took second place with $39.3 million.
In third place, family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious
Island" brought in $27.6 million.
The movie division of Sony Corp released
"The Vow." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp. Time Warner Inc unit
Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank)