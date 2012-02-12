* 'Vow,' 'Safe House,' 'Journey 2' top forecasts
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 Love story "The Vow"
won the hearts of moviegoers with $51.4 million in global ticket
sales over a pre-Valentine's Day weekend that featured
stronger-than-expected performances from three new releases.
"The Vow," starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, took
in $41.7 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday
through Sunday in the biggest domestic opening so far this year,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.
Twenty international markets added $9.7 million, bringing the
global total to $51.4 million.
Action movie "Safe House" featuring Denzel Washington and
Ryan Reynolds took second place with an estimated $39.3 million
domestically plus $10.2 million from 25 international markets.
The worldwide total stood at $49.5 million.
The studios had projected domestic openings in the $20
million range for each of the top two finishers. To the surprise
of industry executives, four movies topped $20 million each.
That lifted the domestic weekend total for all films 29.3
percent higher than the same weekend last year, according to the
box office division of Hollywood.com.
After the 2011 domestic box office ended with sales down 3.4
percent and attendance at a 16-year low, the early weeks of 2012
have produced a comeback.
So far this year, North American (U.S. and Canadian) ticket
sales are running 19 percent ahead of the same point in 2011. A
range of options has helped boost sales, said Paul
Dergarabedian, president of Hollywood.com's box office division.
This weekend in particular offered a variety of films "that
chased different audiences with each successfully drawing the
targeted demographic, and the result was huge," he said. Sales
for all films totalled $193 million.
"The Vow" was inspired by the real-life story of a husband
who must win over his wife a second time after a car crash
erases her memory of him. The movie was released this weekend to
draw in couples ahead of Valentine's Day, said Rory Bruer,
president of worldwide distribution for distributor Sony
Pictures. The film cost about $30 million to make.
"We grossed what it cost to make the film in the first two
days. It's really a fantastic result," Bruer said.
"Safe House" had a higher budget of around $85 million that
was financed by privately held Relativity Media and distributor
Universal Pictures.
The movie features Washington as a rogue CIA agent who shows
up at the U.S. Embassy in South Africa. Reynolds plays a rookie
operative who must bring him in. "People are back in the
moviegoing mode" and audiences liked Washington in an "action
antagonist role," said Nikki Rocco, president of distribution
for Universal Pictures.
In third place, family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious
Island" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought in $27.6
million, well ahead of studio projections of around $15 million.
The movie has brought in $74.7 million from international
markets after opening in late January, bringing the global haul
to $102.3 million. The 3D follow-up to 2008's "Journey to the
Center of the Earth" cost $79 million to make.
The movie tells the story of a man leading his stepson, a
helicopter pilot and his daughter on a rescue mission set on an
unusual island. "We dominated the family business," said Dan
Fellman, head of domestic distribution for Warner Bros.
'STAR WARS' STRIKES AGAIN
Families also turned out for a 3D remake of 1999's "Star
Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace," which took fourth place
domestically with $23.0 million. Distributor 20th Century Fox
had hoped the film that tells the story of a young Anakin
Skywalker, the boy who becomes Darth Vader, would bring in $20
million or more.
Sales in international markets hit $20.5 million, bringing
the movie's weekend total to $43.5 million around the globe.
Last weekend's domestic winner, thriller "Chronicle" about
three boys with superpowers, slipped to fifth place with $12.3
million.
The movie division of Sony Corp released
"The Vow." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp. News Corp unit 20th
Century Fox distributed "Star Wars" and "Chronicle." Time Warner
Inc unit Warner Bros. released "Journey 2."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank)